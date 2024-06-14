ADVERTISEMENT

YouTuber ‘Kuwari Begum’ arrested for ‘promoting’ sexual assault against children

Published - June 14, 2024 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-three-year-old YouTuber Shikha Metray, known on social media as ‘Kuwari Begum’, was arrested by Ghaziabad police on Thursday after her videos were flagged for problematic content, officials said.

The matter came to the fore after a social activist on X flagged her videos and live sessions for “teaching” viewers to sexually assault infants, and called for police action against the YouTube content creator. An FIR was filed based on the content, which accused Ms. Metray of promoting sexually aggressive behaviour and telling viewers to “ignore consent”.

A senior officer said two teams were created to arrest Ms. Metray, who has been booked under the IT and POCSO Acts. A laptop and mobile phone has been seized from her possession, and a further probe is on, he said.

The YouTuber’s account, which featured over 115 videos and had 2,050 subscribers, has since been made unavailable to the public. Aside from her social media, the graduate of National Institute of Fashion Technology, Delhi works at an apparel store.

