GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YouTuber ‘Kuwari Begum’ arrested for ‘promoting’ sexual assault against children

Published - June 14, 2024 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-three-year-old YouTuber Shikha Metray, known on social media as ‘Kuwari Begum’, was arrested by Ghaziabad police on Thursday after her videos were flagged for problematic content, officials said.

The matter came to the fore after a social activist on X flagged her videos and live sessions for “teaching” viewers to sexually assault infants, and called for police action against the YouTube content creator. An FIR was filed based on the content, which accused Ms. Metray of promoting sexually aggressive behaviour and telling viewers to “ignore consent”.

A senior officer said two teams were created to arrest Ms. Metray, who has been booked under the IT and POCSO Acts. A laptop and mobile phone has been seized from her possession, and a further probe is on, he said.

The YouTuber’s account, which featured over 115 videos and had 2,050 subscribers, has since been made unavailable to the public. Aside from her social media, the graduate of National Institute of Fashion Technology, Delhi works at an apparel store.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.