YouTuber held on charges of animal cruelty

NEW DELHI

27 May 2021 23:41 IST

Accused had tied his pet dog with ballons and let it loose

A 32-year-old YouTuber was arrested on charges of animal cruelty for allegedly shooting a video wherein he tied his pet dog with helium ballons and risked it’s life, the police said on Thursday.

Gaurav Sharma from south Delhi has 4.15 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. The police said the matter came to notice after a complaint was received at Malviya Nagar police station by Gaurav Gupta, a member of “People for Animals Society”. He alleged that Sharma made a video where he tied his pet dog with balloons and later let it loose thereby making the dog fly and hence, risking its life. The video has now been removed from his YouTube channel.

After being criticised, Sharma uploaded another video in which he apologised to his viewers.

