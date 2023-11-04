YouTuber Elvish Yadav booked for supplying snake venom at party

November 04, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Noida Police on Friday booked reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav and arrested five persons for supplying snake venom at a rave party in Noida.

The accused were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, which is a non-bailable offence and attracts a jail term of up to seven years, and sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Gaurav Gupta, an animal welfare officer at People for Animals, an NGO run by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi.

Ms. Gandhi sought the arrest of the YouTuber and accused him of supplying snakes in Noida and Gurugram. Mr. Yadav termed the allegations “baseless”.

Divisional Forest Officer Pramod Kumar Srivastava said they rescued five cobras, two sand boas, a python, and a rat snake, all of which fall under the category of endangered species.

DCP (Noida) Ram Badan Singh said Mr. Gupta informed the police that he had, as part of a sting operation, contacted the YouTuber to purchase snake venom for a rave party at a banquet hall in Noida’s Sector 51. Mr. Gupta said he had been put in touch with a man named Rahul Yadav, who had agreed to a deal.

20 ml venom seized

“The sting operation was conducted along with officers of the Forest Department. All five accused present at the spot were arrested and 20 ml of snake venom was seized from them,” the DCP said, adding that the venom was sent for testing to ascertain if it was psychotropic in nature.

Mr. Yadav, who has millions of followers on YouTube and Instagram, gained popularity by hosting shows where he ridiculed or ‘roasted’ public figures. In one such show, Mr. Yadav ‘roasted’ Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, for “consuming drugs”. Mr. Aryan was arrested in the 2021 drugs-on-cruise case but later given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

“Bollywood has been trying to normalise how a 23-year-old boy [Aryan Khan] had consumed drugs. I don’t like the blind supporters of Shah Rukh Khan, who were supporting Aryan despite him doing something wrong. Aryan Khan was found possessing illegal substances. I think what he did was wrong,” he said in the two-year-old YouTube video.

Following reports about the snake venom case, photos of Mr. Yadav posing with several Central Ministers surfaced online.

When reached for comment, Mr. Yadav’s team did not respond.

