Youth succumbs to stab injuries

A 21-year-old youth succumbed to his injuries in a city hospital on Thursday, eight days after he was stabbed during a robbery bid near Pratap Nagar metro station, the police said.
A senior police officer said that a sub-inspector has been suspended and Station House Officer of Gulabi Bagh police station has been sent to district lines in a disciplinary action for not registering an FIR into the incident after being informed that the victim, Lakhan, a call centre employee who was also pursuing graduation from University of Delhi, that he had been robbed of ₹1,200 and had been stabbed multiple times.
The police said that Lakhan, a resident of Shastri Nagar, was returning from work on July 1 when he was robbed and stabbed.
A PCR call was made and Lakhan was admitted to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital from where he was discharged the next day after his wounds were stitched. However, on July 8, his condition worsened and infection spread in his abdomen due to which he was taken to the hospital again but the family was informed that his kidney had been damaged because of the infection and he was referred to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he succumbed to injuries on July 9.
The family alleged that he wasn’t treated properly at the hospital and that the police did not register any case when the incident happened. A senior officer said that the family gave it in writing that they didn’t want to pursue the matter as the victim may not be able to identify the robbers, however, the local police should have registered the FIR irrespective.
