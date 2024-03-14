Youth stages own kidnapping to avoid going to Leh for work

March 14, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - New Delhi:

A 19-year-old man, who was on his way to Leh with his friends to look for employment, was apprehended for staging his own kidnapping at New Delhi railway station to escape the cold weather conditions of Leh, the police said on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Suraj, a resident of Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh.

An officer said that Suraj had come to the railway station with two of his friends from Bihar’s West Champaran. The three were bound for Leh, but when Suraj heard his friends discussing the cold weather of the Union Territory, he slipped away and posted a ransom message on X. An investigation was launched based on a complaint by his family and the accused was traced. The officer added that a probe is under way based on which legal action will be taken against the accused.

