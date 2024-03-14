GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth stages own kidnapping to avoid going to Leh for work

March 14, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
The accused was identified as Suraj, a resident of Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused was identified as Suraj, a resident of Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh. | Photo Credit: file photo

A 19-year-old man, who was on his way to Leh with his friends to look for employment, was apprehended for staging his own kidnapping at New Delhi railway station to escape the cold weather conditions of Leh, the police said on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Suraj, a resident of Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh.

An officer said that Suraj had come to the railway station with two of his friends from Bihar’s West Champaran. The three were bound for Leh, but when Suraj heard his friends discussing the cold weather of the Union Territory, he slipped away and posted a ransom message on X. An investigation was launched based on a complaint by his family and the accused was traced. The officer added that a probe is under way based on which legal action will be taken against the accused.

Related Topics

police / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.