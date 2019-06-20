Youth stabbed to death

An 18-year-old boy was stabbed to death and his friend was injured in north Delhi’s Timarpur allegedly after being attacked by two bike-borne men, the police said on Wednesday. The two sides had an argument before the victims were attacked, they said.

The incident was reported on Monday and the teen succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Suraj. His friend Irshad is currently undergoing treatment.

Suraj and Irshad were drinking with two of their friends near a drain in Timarpur when the two accused came and asked them what they were doing. “An argument broke out between the two sides over this and the bike-borne men stabbed Suraj and Irshad,” the officer said. No arrests have been made so far.