Delhi

Youth stabbed to death

more-in

An 18-year-old boy was stabbed to death and his friend was injured in north Delhi’s Timarpur allegedly after being attacked by two bike-borne men, the police said on Wednesday. The two sides had an argument before the victims were attacked, they said.

The incident was reported on Monday and the teen succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Suraj. His friend Irshad is currently undergoing treatment.

Suraj and Irshad were drinking with two of their friends near a drain in Timarpur when the two accused came and asked them what they were doing. “An argument broke out between the two sides over this and the bike-borne men stabbed Suraj and Irshad,” the officer said. No arrests have been made so far.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Delhi
murder
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 31, 2019 7:15:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/youth-stabbed-to-death/article28079596.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY