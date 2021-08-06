Youth stabbed to death over friendship

A 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death allegedly over his friendship with a girl in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri on Wednesday night. Police have registered a case and begun probe.

DCP (Outer) Parvinder Singh said that the victim has been identified as Saif, a resident of Mangolpuri. He used to work at a salon in Paschim Vihar.

Police said that a PCR call was received around 9.30 p.m. regarding the stabbing of a youth. When the police reached the spot, they were informed that the victim has been taken to the hospital where he has been declared brought dead.

During investigation, police were informed that Saif was roaming around with two of his friends in a park when the accused, identified as Rizwan alias Kallan and Asad alias Billa, called him to settle an old dispute the victim had with Asad. Both the accused then quarrelled with the victim and stabbed him in the stomach after which they fled.

Further probe revealed that the dispute was about a girl who was earlier friends with Asad but then she broke up with him and became friends with Saif, which Asad didn’t like. Accused Asad had allegedly threatened the girl that if she did not break up with Saif, then he would kill Saif.

The DCP said that a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and teams have been formed to look for the absconding accused.