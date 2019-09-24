Youth stabbed to death in Paschim Vihar

A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death in outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar on Sunday night, the police said on Monday. They have registered a case and begun a probe.

A senior police officer said that the victim has been identified as Prashant, who lived in Jwala Puri with his family.

Men issued warning

The victim’s brother, Pankaj, told the police that on Sunday evening, a few men from the neighbourhood had come to their house and picked a fight with Prashant.

The men, Pankaj said, were telling the victim that he should stay away from their sister as they did not like him being friends with her. The brother then intervened and the matter was resolved.

The brother alleged that the accused, however, came again in the night and took Prashant near the railway tracks. When Pankaj reached the spot, he spotted some men stabbing his brother. The accused fled after Pankaj raised an alarm.

The family rushed Prashant to a hospital where he was declared dead, the police said.

They said that a case under relevant IPC Section on charges of murder has been registered against yhe accused and that teams have been formed to nab them.