Youth stabbed over 20 times in north-east Delhi over personal enmity

ADVERTISEMENT

A 21-year-old youth was stabbed over 20 times by three persons over a personal enmity in north-east Delhi's Sunder Nagri area even as bystanders continued to watch, the police said on Sunday.

According to DCP (North East) Sanjay Kumar Sain, the victim, identified as Manish, a resident of the area, had an old enmity with the three accused persons, identified as Aalam, Bilal and Faizan.

The police received a PCR call about the incident on Saturday evening. "A team was rushed to the spot and we found that the victim had been taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. During preliminary enquiry, the three accused were identified and nabbed. Further probe is in progress," the DCP said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident, which was captured on CCTV camera, took place at around 7.40 p.m. In the footage, the accused can be seen grabbing the victim by the collar and stabbing him multiple times with knives. Even as the victim tried to escape, the accused overpowered him and dragged him on the road. A couple of bystanders can also be seen standing near the crime spot and not intervening.

Malti, the sister of the deceased, said, "My brother was returning home after the wedding when he was accosted by the accused men and stabbed multiple times. They even asked him for his mobile phone but he refused to give it to them," the sister said.

A family member said that the accused were harassing the victim over an old case where one of their friends was an accused. "They wanted Manish to withdraw the case but he had refused, which is why they wanted to take revenge," the family member said.