Youth stabbed in north-east Delhi; paramilitary deployed to avoid communal flare-ups

June 25, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

Paramilitary personnel were deployed in north-east Delhi’s Brijpuri area on Saturday after a 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by his neighbour over a petty issue, the police said.

According to DCP (North East) Joy Tirkey, the incident took place around 10 p.m. on Friday when Rahul, along with his cousin Sonu, 19, stepped out of their house to have ice cream and ran into Mohd. Zaid, 20, who lives in the same street as Rahul. “They got into an argument over a petty issue and the accused stabbed Rahul in the lower abdomen. Sonu has sustained injuries on his arms while trying to save his cousin,” the DCP said.

“The accused is absconding and efforts to arrest him are under way,” he said, adding that he has been booked under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

Victim in ICU

Brijpuri was one of the worst-hit areas in the 2020 Delhi riots. Ruling out any communal angle, the police said paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the area to prevent any flare-ups.

Mr. Rahul is currently admitted in the ICU ward of GTB Hospital. According to the police, the accused fled the spot after the attack. However, bystanders caught hold of him and took him to a nearby shop and locked him up. “While they were informing the police, Zaid’s uncle came to the shop and let him escape,” said an officer investigating the case.

“We are questioning his uncle as well,” the officer said. The victim’s sister, however, said that Mr. Zaid had asked her brother for money and when he refused, it led to the argument. “When we heard Rahul was hurt in a fight and rushed to the spot, we saw Zaid fleeing. The police have registered a case and have also questioned us. We want strict punishment for him,” added Madhu Kashyap, 28.

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj in a tweet in Hindi attacked the Lieutenant-Governor and the BJP over the incident. “A stabbing incident in the Brijpuri area of Delhi. It doesn’t feel like this is the national capital. Now, there is a Hindu-Muslim angle too. Now, the BJP can make noise and can also question L-G sir?” he said.

Law and order in the city has been a point of contention between the L-G and the AAP government of late.

Reacting to the stabbing, BJP MP from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari in a tweet said, “There has been a tragic incident of knife attack… Everyone is requested to exercise restraint on social media… Do not post any provocative messages. The incident is being closely monitored. The culprits will be arrested soon and punished severely.”