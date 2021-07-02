Youth stabbed in front of father over minor accident; 6 arrested

Argument broke out after victim’s father hit a vehicle

A 20-year-old youth was stabbed to death in front of his father during a scuffle followed by a minor road accident in north-west Delhi’s Azadpur, the police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Dev Priya, a resident of Burari. The police said they have arrested six people in connection with the incident.

A senior officer at Adarsh Nagar police station said they received information about the incident near Kewal Park, Azadpur at 12.20 a.m. “It was found that the victim was allegedly stabbed during a quarrel with the accused persons. He was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital and later shifted to Fortis Hospital where he succumbed to injuries,” DCP (North-West) Usha Rangnani said.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, she said.

According to the police, Jaipal (45), father of the victim, was coming home on his bike when it brushed past another vehicle following which an argument ensued between him and the other person.

Jaipal who was under the influence of alcohol, called his son to the spot following which the scuffle was pacified.

Drunk men

There were a few other people sitting nearby who were drunk too. They came to the spot and an argument broke out between them and Jaipal. The accused persons stabbed his son and fled the spot, the police said. During investigation, on the basis of local intelligence, special staff of North West district has apprehended six accused persons, the DCP said.

The accused have been identified as Sahil (25), Annu Kumar (21), Devender (18), Satyaveer Sharma (18), Aakash (18) and Anurag (19), all residents of Azadpur, they said.

Weapons of offence and two knives used by the accused have been recovered from their possession. Further investigation is under way, the police added.

Dev’s brother said, “My father’s bike hit a mini tempo and an argument broke out. He called us and we reached the spot. We don’t know whether the accused were locals or came from somewhere else. The accused started beating us and stabbed my brother.”

Aman Singh, known to the deceased’s family, said, “Around 1 a.m., I received a call from my younger brother who asked me to come to Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh. When I reached the hospital, I came to know about the incident. The deceased was doing graduation.”