Youth shoots newly married woman before taking own life

GURUGRAM

12 July 2020 23:56 IST

Police suspect the victim and accused were in a relationship

A young man allegedly shot dead a 20-year-old newly-wed woman of his village before killing himself in a similar manner in the early hours of Sunday. The police suspect that the two were in a relationship.

The woman, belonging to Scheduled Caste, got married in Basai village on June 29 this year and had come to visit her parents in Nanu Kalan village. The accused took the woman to a vacant plot behind some shops that belong to one Kisan Pal, on some pretext and allegedly shot her. He then shot himself. The matter came to light when the woman’s uncle spotted the bodies lying in the plot in the morning. The family claimed that the villagers had heard the gunshots around midnight. They said the man and the woman did not know each other and the motive behind the murder was unclear.

A countrymade pistol used in the commission of crime was also found lying close to the bodies. The woman’s uncle called the police control room to inform about the incident. The police sent the bodies for post-mortem and the weapon was seized.

A case has been registered on charges of murder and under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Arms Act at Pataudi police station.

Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said an investigation was under way, but prima facie, it seemed that the duo was in a relationship.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002 (Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.).