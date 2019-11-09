Youth raise voice against pollution

About 50 people, mostly in their twenties and some as young as 16-year-old, gathered at the India Gate on Friday evening to protest against air pollution with posters reading: “I demand my right to life”; “Clean Air Now, Mandir Masjid Later!”; “Fight for your Future”; “There is no planet B”.

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to “severe” and “severe+” post Diwali forcing the State government to shut schools and even a ban on construction activities was ordered by the Supreme Court.

The protesters, who were part of the global movement ‘Fridays For Future’(FFF), demanded that the government take strict actions to curb air pollution.

The movement was started by 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg in Sweden in 2018.

Mohita Kalra (16), a Class XII student, said: “Pollution in Delhi is the worst and there should be policy changes. My friends have been falling ill and not coming to school,” she said and added that she had to convince her parents to come for the protest.

Richard Miller (20) from Germany, who works with an NGO in Delhi, said: “The pollution here is way worse. We are very lucky in Germany.”