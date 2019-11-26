Youth pushed into river by friends, dies in hospital

A 22-year-old youth, who was allegedly thrown into a river by two of his friends on Friday, died in a hospital here on Monday, the police said. The accused, including a minor, have been held.

A senior police officer said that the deceased has been identified as Kapil. He was allegedly pushed into the river by one Irfan and a minor.

The police said they received a call on Thursday evening and were informed that a man had been thrown into the Yamuna in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate. “By the time a police team reached the spot, the man had been taken to a hospital. They later found out that the caller was a passer-by,” the officer said.

During investigation, it was revealed that an argument had broken out between the victim and the accused on the river bank on Friday. Irfan and the minor then pushed Kapil into the river and fled. Locals spotted the victim, rescued him and took him to a hospital.

The police said that a case under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.