Youth posts abusive comments about cousin on social media, held

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posting vulgar and abusive comments along with photographs of his aunt’s daughter allegedly because he wanted to take revenge on the aunt for asking her share in the ancestral property.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Devender Arya said that the accused has been identified as Vicky Chouhan, a resident of Jahangirpuri.

The police said that on September 8, they received a complaint from a woman who stated that someone has created a fake Facebook profile and had shared some pictures of her daughter along with obscene and vulgar comments. The person also shared the mobile number of her son who had been receiving calls from all over the country, she said. “The complainant also alleged that the vulgar comments posted on a social media platform led to her daughter’s engagement being called off,” Mr. Arya said.

Based on the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act was registered and an investigation was taken up.

The police sought details from Facebook about the mobile number or the email id which was used to create the profile. Subsequently, the police traced the number and reached Sant Ram, resident of Narela, who stated that he had created the profile in February but was not using it.

“He said that his friend Vicky had taken the password and login Id saying that he did not have a Facebook account and wanted to use his. It was revealed that the said account was being operated from another device which belongs to Vicky Chouhan,” the officer said, adding that the accused was arrested from Jahangirpuri.

During interrogation, he told the police that his and his aunt’s family have been at loggerheads over a property issue. He said he knew about his cousin’s engagement and confessed to have posted her pictures and comments on purpose, the police added.