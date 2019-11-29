Youth, minor held for robbing people

A 19-year-old youth has been arrested and his minor associate apprehended for allegedly robbing people by grabbing their neck and leaving them gasping for breath in central Delhi, the police said on Thursday.

DCP (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said that the accused has been identified as Jitender, a resident of Anand Parbat.

The accused were previously involved in four criminal cases and four mobile phones were recovered from them, the police said.

The police said that on Wednesday, a man approached the Anand Prabat police station and reported that he was robbed while coming home from Nehru Nagar on Tuesday. “He said when he reached Buddha Mandir in Teliwalan Basti, a person kicked him from behind after which he fell down. Another person then choked him and took away his mobile phone. They then beat him and fled away,” Mr. Singh said

A case was then registered under Section 392 (punishment for robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and investigation was taken up.

During probe, the police got a tip-off about the accused after which a trap was laid near Anand Prabat. They were nabbed around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the DCP said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Jitender and his juvenile accomplice used to target old people or children. They follow them till they reach an isolated spot after which they pounce upon them, choke them and rob them of their belongings, the DCP said.