Youth killed in ‘gang war’

A 20-year-old man was shot dead in a suspected gang war in Dwarka on Monday, the police said.

DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said multiple rounds were fired at the victim, Tinku Kharab, by three men. The police said information was received regarding a firing incident at Khaira Road. On reaching the spot, they found a youth dead inside a car. A countrymade pistol was found on the road.

Tinku was driving when he was followed by another vehicle, which had three persons in it. The car intercepted Tinku’s vehicle after which two persons came out of it and started shooting at him. At least eight rounds were fired. A murder case has been registered and further probe is under way.

The incident comes three days after gangster Jitender Mann was shot dead inside a courtroom. It’s suspected that he was killed by his rival Tillu gang.