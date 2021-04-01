Youth killed for intervening in quarrel

NEW DELHI

01 April 2021 00:30 IST

A youth was stabbed to death in central Delhi’s Patel Nagar when he intervened in a quarrel on Holi.

Five persons, including two minors have been apprehended in connection with the case.

The police said the victim was identified as Krishna, 21, a resident of Prem Nagar. His father Sharda Prasad told the police that Krishna had gone to play Holi at 9.30 a.m. and returned in the evening.

He also told his family that a quarrel had taken place between him and a few others in the park.

He left home again following dinner when he received a call. Later, the father was informed that Krishna had been stabbed.

During investigation, it was revealed that Krishna’s friend’s T-shirt had been torn while playing Holi after which he went to the boys who had torn the T-shirt to tell them that they should not have done it.

In the evening, the accused called Krishna to the park to “sort out the matter” and stabbed him, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Jasmeet Singh.

She said that three identified as Abhishek, Shivam, and Rohit have been arrested and two minors have been apprehended.

In another incident reported from North Delhi’s Sadar Bazar, a man identified as Manish, resident of Motia Khan, was beaten to death allegedly over ₹500.

The police said that on Sunday night, Manish’s neighbour Lucky came and asked him and his wife Geeta for a change of ₹500 and she gave him a ₹200 note and three ₹100 notes. A while later, Lucky came again and denied that he had been given the change. Subsequently, Lucky’s wife and other members joined in and started fighting with Geeta. When Manish intervened to break the fight, the accused pulled him and their son out of the house and beat them after which one of the accused stabbed Manish with a knife.