Youth invites people to share their opinion on ongoing stir

He forwards suggestions, issues to those managing protest

A 25-year-old youth from Fatehgarh Sahib, who holds a Masters degree in commerce, sits right in front of the main stage at the Singhu border protest site and invites people to share their opinion about the protest which he further shares with the management.

So far, Manjot Singh has collected over 110 opinions in his register and on loose sheets by people from across the country — including Odisha, Kerala, Uttarakhand and other States — and shared with the stage management committee for the first time on Tuesday.

He has been collecting these testimonials for the last seven days. “I do this so that those managing the protest know what people think about it and if there are any suggestions that can be taken note of,” he said.

Manjot came here about 10 days ago and asked at the Jangi library — right at the beginning of the protest site — how he could help.

He then came up with this idea and pitched it to those running the library who allowed him.

“So I set up a board with a message written in three languages — Punjabi, Hindi and English,” he said, adding that people may face problems speaking but sometimes are more comfortable writing.

“Please write your opinion about the farmers protest” the message reads.

Historical protest

A message from a Kerala man reads, “It’s a historical thing. We are proud to be a part of this historical protest,” along with a few lines in Malyalam.

Another message from a Delhi woman read, “I support farmers protest. Democracy is dead in our country. If you are protesting against the government, you are termed a terrorist. Every media channel is biased. Nobody is showing how our farmers are protesting for more than two months at the Singhu border serving 24X7 langar, sanitation, medication. Farmers deserve justice and we are here to support”.

Suggestions like increasing vigil and to stop speeding cars at night also come in, he said, adding that he has conveyed all the messages to the management.