Youth intervenes in brawl, stabbed to death

An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death when he was trying to pacify a scuffle between two parties in central Delhi’s Nabi Karim, the police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Yaseen. A 15-year-old Farman was also injured in the incident, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on July 21 night.

After having dinner, Yaseen was sitting on a rickshaw near the staircase outside his house with a friend.

Meanwhile, Danish (17) and Farman were coming down from the first floor of the building.

Danish, who was behind Farman, was busy talking over the phone.

At that point, one Mohammad Rizwan (29) and his friend, Shahnawaz (23) were climbing upstairs. An argument broke out between Danish and Rizwan after they brushed past each other.

Phone conversation

Danish was angry that his phone conversation was interrupted due to the ‘collision’, the police said.

Even though Farman, Rizwan, Shahnawaz and Danish came downstairs, their fight did not end, they said.

Shahnawaz pushed Rizwan towards the staircase and hearing their argument, Yaseen intervened to pacify the situation, the police said.

During the argument, Farman abused Shahnawaz.

An enraged Shahnawaz took out a knife to attack Danish and Farman but instead ended up stabbing Yaseen.

Farman tried to catch hold of him while he was attacking Yaseen but he also sustained knife injuries, the police said.

Farman and Yaseen were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where Yaseen succumbed to his injuries, they added.

Farman is undergoing treatment and is stated to be stable, the police said.

Case registered

A case has been registered and Rizwan and Shahnawaz have been nabbed. The bloodstained knife used in the commission of crime has also been seized, the police said.