Youth ‘honeytrapped’, booked in rape case

A 22-year-old youth, who was planning to go to the United Kingdom for higher studies, was allegedly honeytrapped by four persons in south-east Delhi’s Sarita Vihar, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Pushkar Hira, who was honeytrapped, met a minor girl Vaishali (name changed) on Facebook around three months ago and started chatting with her.

However, Vaishali had filed an FIR against Mr. Hira on June 26 under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act, following which he was sent to jail on June 27, a senior police officer said. Mr. Hira’s father Pramod Kumar (50) received a call early in July from one person to settle the matter. “On July 3, I received a call from one Javed who said that my son was in trouble inside the jail and he, along with Mahinder, can resolve the matter if I pay ₹20 lakh. Later, they reduced the amount and demanded ₹12 lakh,” Mr. Kumar said. On Monday, Mr. Kumar had filed a complaint that his son was honeytrapped by some people and now he is getting calls from them to settle the matter, they said.

Case registered

“We have registered a case under Sections 384 [punishment for extortion] and 120B [punishment of criminal conspiracy] of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the main accused Mahinder on Monday,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Chinmoy Biswal.

During interrogation, Mahinder said that there was an old property dispute between him and Mr. Kumar with the latter winning the case in 2017, the police said.

In order to take revenge, Mahinder, along with Javed, Vaishali and her mother, planned to honeytrap Mr. Hira.

Vaishali’s mother asked her to contact Mr. Hira through social media befriend him.

However, Mr. Kumar said that there was no property dispute between them. “I did not have any property dispute with Mahinder and he planned it just to extort money,” Mr. Kumar said.

Mahinder was earlier arrested in 2018 for honeytrapping a doctor, the police said.

The police are trying to nab the absconding persons, Mr. Biswal added.