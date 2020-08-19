Youth held for stealing phone and blackmailing

A 22-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly stealing a man’s mobile phone and then blackmailing his woman friend to extort money from her, the police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Vijayanta Arya said that the accused has been identified as Junaid, a resident of Bharatpur and mobile phone along with four SIM cards have been recovered from his possession.
The police said that they received a complaint on August 4 stating that the complainant’s friend’s phone had been robbed on July 28 and after the incident, she started receiving threats that the caller will share her photos, already in the robbed phone, on social media if she didn’t pay ₹2 lakh.
With the help of technical surveillance, the accused was found in Bharatpur and with the help of local police, he was arrested. “A team of 38 police officers went to raid Bharatpur on Monday and he was held early on Tuesday morning,” Ms. Arya said.
The police said that the person who made the call to the complainant is at large. “The accused Junaid also disclosed that he indulged in online OLX fraud with his brother and other members of the same village. They use to purchase stolen mobile phones and fake SIM Cards from Bharatpur,” Ms. Arya said.
