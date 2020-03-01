Youth held for spreading rumours about violence

The accused, Rahul Kumar, in police custody on Saturday.

New Delhi

01 March 2020

He told police ‘three injured in clashes’

A 19-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly spreading rumours regarding communal tension in the city, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the accused has been identified as Rahul Kumar from Sainik Farms.

The police said they received a PCR call on Friday night stating that a quarrel has broken out between two communities in Neb Sarai and three persons have been injured in the incident.

Caller not found

“On reaching the spot, the police could not find the caller. When contacted, the mobile phone was found to be initially busy and then switched off,” Mr. Thakur said.

The police said the forestland area was checked but it was also peaceful. There was no quarrel because of the construction of a mosque as mentioned in the call. “During enquiry, it was learnt that no one was injured and the situation was normal and peaceful,” the officer said.

It was ascertained that the caller concealed his identity and gave false information with the intention to cause problems in the area, the police said, adding that a case under relevant sections was then registered.

With the help of technical and human surveillance, the accused was traced and arrested.

The police said the mobile phone used in the commission of crime has been seized.