Youth held for robbing senior citizen of ₹1,000

NEW DELHI

28 August 2021 02:19 IST

Juvenile apprehended in connectionw with case

An 18-year-old youth was arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly robbing a senior citizen in north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri, the police said on Friday.

DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani said the accused has been identified as Ajay.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, two persons can be seen following the victim, who was carrying a bag. The accused, who had their faces covered, overpowered the man. One of them held him from behind and the other one tried to snatch the bag. One of them then choked his neck. The incident was reported on Thursday.

The victim — Shyam Lal (77) — was robbed of ₹1,050. He told police that the incident happened when he was returning home from BJRM hospital after taking medications.

Porbe was conducted and the accused were held. The Police said ₹1,000 was also recovered from the accused.