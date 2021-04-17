Youth held for ramming luxury car into barricade

NEW DELHI

17 April 2021 01:25 IST

‘Accused was in inebriated condition’

A 22-year-old youth was arrested after he allegedly rammed a luxury car into a barricade outside North Block here on Friday, police said.

The accused was in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident. A medical examination is being conducted to ascertain which substance he was under the influence of, they said.

He was returning from a party in Dwarka and was found to be in an inebriated condition. He disclosed that the car belonged to his uncle. When he was coming out of the hotel, he got into an argument with another car driver and the latter made a PCR call. Fearing police involvement, he escaped from the spot and drove towards New Delhi area, said the police.

Around 6 a.m., the accused rammed the car into a barricade outside North Block. He was caught on the spot, a senior officer said.

“The accused has completed engineering from Canada and had recently come to India. He lives with his family in Chawala area and his father deals in real estate business,” said the officer.

The officer further said a case under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has been registered and the accused was arrested.