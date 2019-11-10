Youth held for opening fire on man

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly opening fire and injuring a person in the thigh following an argument in Dwarka’s Shahabad Muhammadpur village, the police said on Saturday.

They said that accused Shiv and his accomplices entered one Sanskar’s home and fired at him on November 2 over a dispute with his uncle Vishal.

“On Friday, a tip-off was received that Shiv would arrive at Shahabad railway crossing around 11 a.m., following which a trap was laid and the accused was arrested,” said Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

During interrogation, it was revealed that Shiv’s elder sister had got married to Vishal in 2016. However, soon after the marriage, a marital discord took place and his sister left her marital home, the DCP said. After the incident, Shiv wanted to teach Vishal a lesson.

A loaded countrymade pistol was recovered from Shiv, the police added.