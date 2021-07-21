Delhi

Youth held for killing teenager

A 19-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly killing a teenager in Janakpuri, the police said on Tuesday.

Additional DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said they received a call regarding the murder on July 18. The accused has been identified as Jhamela alias Mohit and the victim as Akash.

The accused told the police that he had a dispute with Akash over a girl — they were both were in love with. The victim had allegedly assaulted Mohit. Next, Mohit decided to kill Akash and bought a knife.

The police said the weapon used in the crime has been recovered.


