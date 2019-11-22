Delhi

Youth held for killing brother-in-law

A 19-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly killing his brother-in-law in Dwarka’s Najafgarh on Sunday night, the police said on Thursday. The victim had objected to the accused’s relationship with a married woman and had slapped the latter on the day of the incident, they said.

DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that the accused has been identified as Naushad who allegedly stabbed his sister’s husband Riyaz (27). The accused was arrested from Jai Vihar on Monday based on a tip-off, the police said.

They said that around 10 p.m. on Sunday, they received a call at Najafgarh police station regarding a fight at a house in Prem Vihar. When a police team reached the spot, they were informed that a person, who had sustained injuries in the incident, was taken to a hospital.

An injured Riyaz told the police that he was attacked by Naushad. He later succumbed to his injuries.

