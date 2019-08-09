Youth held for killing 8-yr-old

A 19-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing an 8-year-old boy, the police said on Thursday.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajiv Ranjan said Gautam had committed the crime as he needed money for his studies. On July 23, the boy went missing from outside his house in Aman Vihar after which a kidnapping case was registered based on his father’s complaint, the police said.

Demanded ₹25 lakh

Two days later, a body was found in a drain in Kirari and was identified as the complainant’s son. “When the father was at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, he received a call wherein the caller said the body recovered was not of his son’s but was of someone else. The caller demanded a ransom of ₹25 lakh,” Mr. Ranjan said, adding that when the father went to give the money, the kidnapper didn’t turn up.

During investigation, the caller’s details were analysed and it was concluded that the kidnapper knows the family. Gautam’s movement was found suspicious and he was then picked up for questioning, the police said.

During interrogation, Gautam confessed to the crime. The police said he had also stolen jewelry in 2018 but the matter was never reported. “He used to often visit complainant’s house. Gautam had dropped the boy to school a few times. His friend had found a SIM card on the road and gave it to him. He thought he will use it for making ransom calls,” the officer said.

On the day of the incident, Gautam took the boy with him on the pretext of taking him to the market and pushed him into a drain. Following this, the accused helped the family find the boy.

The police are now probing the role of his friend.