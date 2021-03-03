Youth held for cyber fraud

NEW DELHI

Accused was lured by his online friend

A 21-year-old youth was arrested for alleged cyberfraud after he was lured by another youth, whom he met while playing an online game, the police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said that the accused has been identified as Tushar Tyagi, a resident of Mandawali. The police said that an advocate identified as Sadab Khan lodged a complaint at Malviya Nagar police station stating that he received an SMS on his mobile phone to redeem his credit card points. As soon as he clicked on the link and entered his credentials, ₹1 lakh got deducted from his account.

It was revealed that the accused had used spoofed message services. When the beneficiary’s accounts and wallets were examined, it was found that the cheated amount had gone to a Paytm account first and then used for a Croma gift voucher.

With the help of technical surveillance and the email id used for the gift voucher, the police reached the accused Tushar and arrested him.

Tushar allegedly told the police that he is a Class 12 graduate and is pursuing graduation from National Institute of Open School. During lockdown, he befriended one Vishal alias Shubham while playing PubG.

Shubham told him that he deals in credit/debit cards and has knowledge on earning money in the cyber space. He also offered Tushar 20% commission on selling his purchased items and subsequently asked him to collect phones from Croma and then sell them in open market. After keeping his 20%, he would then have to send the money to Shubham’s wallet, the police said.