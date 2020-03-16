Youth held for brandishing pistol on WhatsApp status

A 19-year-old youth was arrested from south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar after he allegedly posted a picture of himself posing with an illegal firearm on social media on Holi, the police said on Sunday.

Though the post was removed later, the police received its screenshot through informers, they said. In the picture, the man, identified as Vinit, could be seen flashing a pistol and posing along with three others.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said Vinit clicked the picture posing with a pistol to show off to his friends and acquaintances and posted it as WhatsApp status.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Maharshi Valmiki Marg, Ambedkar Nagar, at about 6.30 p.m. on Saturday and apprehended Vinit along with the weapon, he said.

A case was registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station, Mr. Thakur said, adding the countrymade pistol along with two live cartridges was seized.

Quit studies

Vinit is a resident of south Delhi’s Madangir. He quit studies after he failed in Class 9, the DCP said.

He has no previous involvement in any crime, the police said, adding they are trying to nab his accomplice from whom he had bought the pistol.