Youth held for abducting 15-year-old girl

NEW DELHI

23 June 2021 05:27 IST

A 19-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor from south Delhi’s Neb Sarai, the police said on Tuesday.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the accused has been identified as Tanzeel Ahmed, a carpenter, who belongs from Bijnor.

The police said they received a complaint from a 25-year-old man that his 15-year-old sister has been missing since 7 a.m. on Monday. The victim’s elder sister suspected the involvement of a boy whom the minor had met on a dating application, said an officer.

Advertising

Advertising

A kidnapping case was then registered and investigation was taken up. A team was sent to Bijnor with the girl’s family from where she was rescued.

“The girl is a student of Class VIII. Further investigation is in progress,” the officer added.