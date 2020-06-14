Youth found dead with multiple stab injuries

The body of a 20-year-old man with multiple stab injuries was found at Chhath Pooja Park in Vijay Vihar here, the police said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Suraj, a resident of Rithala village, was an e-rickshaw driver, they said. The body was spotted by the guard of the park, who informed the police around 11.15 p.m. on Saturday.

The police suspect the involvement of at least two-three people in the murder and said that it seemed that the accused fled after stabbing the victim.

The victim sustained severe injuries on his neck, stomach and chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, said Pramod K. Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini).

A case was registered at Vijay Vihar police station and an investigation to identify the culprits and the police are trying to ascertain the motive behind the murder, he said.

The family of the deceased, however, has not made any allegation so far, he added. The body will be handed over to the family after a post-mortem, the police said.