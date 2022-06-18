Youth employed at Kirti Nagar market to be given skill training

After redevelopment, it will be counted among the best furniture markets of the world: Manish Sisodia

As part of the redevelopment of Kirti Nagar Market, one of the five iconic markets that the Delhi government has taken up for redevelopment this financial year, youth engaged in different activities in the market will be imparted skill training, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

Mr. Sisodia added that as part of the market’s facelift, all overhead power transmission cables will be laid underground. “Kirti Nagar Market is an iconic market. After redevelopment it will be counted among the best furniture markets of the world,” he said during his visit to the market on Friday.

The Deputy CM said the traders at the market were excited about the project and were participating enthusiastically in revamping it. “We have started working on the project. Our teams are studying the requirements of the market to come up with the best plan for it,” he added.

New jobs

In its budget for the current financial year, the Delhi government had announced that over the next five years it would redevelop several iconic retail markets in the city into attractive tourist destinations. The government said that the redevelopment projects will generate lakhs of new jobs.

In the first phase, the government has picked five markets for a facelift in this financial year at a cost of ₹100 crore — Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Kirti Nagar.