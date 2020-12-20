Youth dies after accidentally shooting self

New Delhi

20 December 2020 21:51 IST

An 18-year-old youth died after he accidentally fired a bullet in his thigh in north-east Delhi’s Jafrabad, the police said on Sunday.

The police said that on Saturday around 10.30 p.m., information was received from Jag Pravesh Chand Hospital that one Shahzeb (18), a resident of Maujpur, was brought to the hospital with a gunshot injury.

Later, he was referred to RML Hospital. Shahzeb died on the way to the hospital, a senior police officer said.

Advertising

Advertising

Investigation revealed that a pre-marriage function of Shahzeb’s sister was going on. They all were dancing on the street. The victim had a countrymade pistol tucked in his pants. While he was taking out the pistol, he accidentally fired which resulted in injury to his left thigh, the police said.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injury, the police said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered at Jafrabad police station and investigation is under way.