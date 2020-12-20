Youth dies after accidentally shooting self

An 18-year-old youth died after he accidentally fired a bullet in his thigh in north-east Delhi’s Jafrabad, the police said on Sunday.
The police said that on Saturday around 10.30 p.m., information was received from Jag Pravesh Chand Hospital that one Shahzeb (18), a resident of Maujpur, was brought to the hospital with a gunshot injury.
Later, he was referred to RML Hospital. Shahzeb died on the way to the hospital, a senior police officer said.
Investigation revealed that a pre-marriage function of Shahzeb’s sister was going on. They all were dancing on the street. The victim had a countrymade pistol tucked in his pants. While he was taking out the pistol, he accidentally fired which resulted in injury to his left thigh, the police said.
He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injury, the police said.
A case under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered at Jafrabad police station and investigation is under way.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath