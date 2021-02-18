Youth Congress protest against rising fuel price

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) organised a protest against the rising price of petrol, diesel and LPG gas cylinders at Connaught Place on Wednesday.
Riding bicycles and dressed in cricket kits, the IYC members wore masks with the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to depict them “celebrating” as the cost of petrol crossed the century mark in many parts of the country.
The IYC alleged that the Centre was not interested in curbing inflation. “By robbing the people, the Modi government is focusing only on the development of capitalists. By increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and gas cylinders again, the Modi government has made it clear that it has nothing to do with the problems of the common people,” national president of IYC, Srinivas B.V. said.
The IYC said that the Modi government created such a dent in the budget of the common man that they are unable to cope with it, and it was time that the government be called out for its failure to control the price of diesel and petrol. “We demand that the increased prices should be withdrawn with immediate effect and the increase in excise duty should be brought back to provide relief to the masses suffering from inflation and recession,” the IYC said.
