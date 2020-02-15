Youth Cong. stages protest against LPG price hike

The Indian Youth Congress on Friday organised a protest march against the rising price of LPG cylinders outside the Petroleum Ministry at Shastri Bhawan. The protesters carried gas cylinders and stoves to portray how the price revision had impacted the majority of population struggling to cope with the rising prices of essential commodities.

“State-owned oil marketing companies increased the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders to the tune of ₹149 per cylinder from February 12 . On one hand there is unprecedented crisis of unemployment and inflation in the country and on the other hand, Modi government by increasing the price of LPG cylinders have pinched the pocket of the people,” IYC said in a statement.

It added that the price hike was effected immediately after the declaration of Delhi Assembly election results and alleged that the hike was unleashed as a revenge against BJP’s crushing defeat in the Assembly elections.

IYC national president Srinivas B.V. said: “BJP is trying to take revenge for the defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls. Just because people did not vote in BJP’s favour, they are punishing them by increasing the LPG price. This decision is cruel and harsh against poor and also shows the anti-poor mindset of Prime Minister Modi.”

He added that the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was also an illusion, to spread in public for votes. IYC demanded the hike be rolled back.