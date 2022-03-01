Youth Cong. demands safe evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine

They stage protest outside External Affairs Minister’s residence

They stage protest outside External Affairs Minister’s residence

The Indian Youth Congress on Tuesday staged a protest outside External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s residence, demanding safe evacuation of Indian students stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine.

It said the government was putting the lives of thousands of Indian students in danger by only giving self-reliant advice instead of helping them. The protest comes on a day when an Indian student was killed in the violence in Ukraine’s Kharkiv.

Kejriwal’s appeal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Central government to bring back the Indians stranded in Ukraine at the earliest and provide them with all help. “Feel terrible to hear this news. Prayers for his family. Pray for the safety of all other Indians stranded and hope they will be back home soon. Hope the conflict will soon come to an end,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted offering his condolences.

Indian Youth Congress national president Srinivas B.V. said, “For the past five days, the Modi government has been simply driving thousands of children from one part of Ukraine to another”. He questioned the government’s silence on the issue.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who claims to increase the strength of India’s passport, is silent on the excesses and atrocities being committed against the Indian students in Ukraine and that the crisis of students trapped in Ukraine is not decreasing.

“The government is really busy building its image instead of helping them. The Prime Minister should leave the campaign and fulfil his responsibility and ensure that all those trapped in Ukraine should be brought back to the country at the earliest,” Mr. Srinivas said.