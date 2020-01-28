Youth beaten up for raising anti-CAA slogans at Shah’s meeting

A youth was allegedly thrashed by the crowd for raising slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act during BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting in the Babarpur Assembly constituency on Sunday evening.

As the meeting was under way, the youth stood up and started raising slogans against the Act. Angered by this, the public started beating him up. Seeing the commotion, Mr. Shah intervened and asked the security personnel to rescue him.

In a video of the incident posted on social media, a youth is seen being attacked with chairs. Later, Mr. Shah is seen appealing to his security persons to intervene and save him from the crowd.

A senior police officer said the youth was handed over to the police. He did not have any identity proof, but later gave his house address.

Handed over to parents

The police informed his parents and he was handed over to them after verification. No further action had been taken against him, the police officer said.

The police said the youth is a student of Delhi University’s School of Open Learning. He lives in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar and had come to attend the meeting to protest against the Act.