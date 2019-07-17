Youth beaten up by three men ‘for talking in English’

A 25-year-old man suffered severe injuries and his friends, including two women, were allegedly thrashed by three men in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur. Two of the accused have been arrested while one is still absconding, said the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said that Pranay Pradhan, who works as a chef in a Khan Market restaurant, was allegedly assaulted by three men: Vishal, Yogesh alias Judi (19) and Saurav alias Nalla (23), on Saturday. Yogesh and Saurav have been arrested.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. when Mr. Pradhan and his friends Ganesh, Laxmi, Leena and Nitesh Shankar, were walking to their residence in Rishi Nagar after attending a friend’s birthday party.

“When we reached Subhash Gali, three men were sitting there and they appeared to be drunk. We were talking among ourselves and they asked ‘Why are you talking in English?’ and started quarreling. They thought we had said something about them,” said Ganesh, who is from Darjeeling and works as a cashier in a Khan Market restaurant.

The group told them that they live nearby and were not talking about the accused, but the men did not listen and allegedly started attacking the group.

“They hit Leena and Laxmi and abused them. Then they picked up a wooden plank and asked us to leave. When Pranay tried to talk to them, two of the men caught hold of Pranay and one attacked him with the wooden plank,” said Mr. Shankar.

Mr. Pradhan, who was bleeding from the head, was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital by his friends. He is said to be in a critical state. Based on Mr. Shankar’s complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 307 (Attempt to murder) and 34 (Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We come here [Delhi] to work. We do not feel safe in Kotla Mubarakpur... or this city,” added Mr. Shankar.