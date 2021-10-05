Youth beaten to death over theft suspicion

NEW DELHI

05 October 2021 01:23 IST

A 20-year-old youth died after he was allegedly beaten by the public on suspicion of theft in Outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri on Monday. The police are awaiting the post-mortem report for legal action.

DCP (Outer) Parvinder Singh said that the deceased has been identified as Vishal Singh, a resident of Sultanpuri.

A PCR call was made by Sumit, 33, a resident of Aman Vihar, stating that a thief was caught after he entered their house. When the police reached the spot, the man was lying unconscious.

“He had no apparent injuries. He was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he was declared dead. The complainant at the time of PCR call didn’t share that the youth had been beaten,” an officer said.

The police said that the statement of complainant Sumit was recorded and a case under section of attempted theft and house trespass has been registered.