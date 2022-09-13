Youth beaten to death for stealing mobile phone in Delhi

Key accused arrested; investigation under way, say police

A 19-year-old youth was thrashed and beaten to death by a group of factory workers after he was caught stealing a mobile phone in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla area, the police said on Monday.

The key accused, Gyani, 36, was arrested on Sunday, the police said, adding that the accused chopped off the victim’s hair after he was caught stealing.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said they received a PCR call on Saturday regarding a body lying on a road in Shahzada Bagh. The victim was identified as Izhar.

After analysing CCTV footage, the police revealed that Izhar entered the factory on Saturday at 4 a.m. and stole a phone. He was caught by Gyani who called his accomplices and thrashed him with belts and plastic pipes, a senior police officer said.

Efforts are on to arrest other accomplices and investigation is under way, the police said.

The police said a case has been registered under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (common intention).

Based on the statement of a factory worker, a case was also registered against Izhar under IPC Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house etc.), 457 (lurking house trespass) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property).