Youth beaten to death by two for ‘stealing phone’

A 20-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death by two persons who suspected him of stealing their mobile phones, the police said on Saturday. The accused have been arrested.

DCP (IGI Airport) Rajeev Ranjan said that the accused, identified as Ajit alias Bhujang (23), resident of Gautam Buddha Nagar in U.P. and Rajkumar alias Balak (24), resident of Rajokri village, are both ragpickers.

The police said the deceased and the accused knew each other.

The police received an information on Wednesday that a body was lying opposite a hotel near the airport in a forest area. The body was identified as Deepak, resident of Mahipalpur.

Deepak’s brother-in-law allegedly told the police that he was beaten by a person named Bhujang and his accomplices with sticks and rods.

The police said that the accused confessed to have killed Deepak and claimed that Bhujang had bought a mobile, which was allegedly stolen by the victim and he was not returning it.