Youth ‘beaten to death’ by neighbours

A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar on Friday, the police said on Sunday.

The victim, Manish Yadav, was found unconscious in the building where he lives with his family on rent. His family alleged that he was beaten to death. “We have registered an FIR. The post-mortem report is awaited,” said an officer.

However, during probe, the police said the incident happened when Manish came home late at night from work with a friend. Manish worked at an automobile workshop in Noida.

An officer said the duo consumed alcohol in the building. Next, when Manish was leaving the building to drop his friend, he urinated at the toilet inside the premises when one of his neighbour complained against it. “A group of people started beating him. During commotion, a liquor bottle broke in Manish’s pocket and a piece of glass damaged his main artery. He died due to excessive bleeding,” said the officer.