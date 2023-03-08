Youth arrested for shooting at minor girl in Nand Nagri

March 08, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - New Delhi

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing at a minor girl in north-east Delhi’s Nand Nagri, the police said on Tuesday.

According to an officer, the accused, Kasim, shot the girl, 16, on her left shoulder during an argument at her house on Monday evening and fled the spot.

The victim’s maternal uncle, who was in the house when the incident occurred, said, “I heard her call for help, rushed outside and took her to a hospital.”

The girl was admitted to GTB Hospital and her condition is stable, the police said, adding that a case of attempt to murder was registered.

DCP (North East) Joy Tirkey said that after scanning CCTV footage of the area, a police team formed to nab Kasim tracked him to the Pilli Mitti ground and arrested him on Tuesday.

“The accused, who worked at a mobile repair shop, lived in the same neighbourhood as the victim and had been friends with her for the last one year,” he added.

The uncle revealed that even after his niece had ended her friendship with Kasim, he had been stalking the girl for a while.

“On Monday, Kasim entered our house after he saw her talking on the phone. He asked her who she was talking to, started checking her phone and then shot at her,” he added.

The girl’s father died a few years ago and her mother works as a domestic help. She has three sisters and a brother, said the uncle, who works as a rickshaw puller.