Youth arrested for raping minor girl in Delhi

Staff Reporter New Delhi
August 14, 2022 00:56 IST

A 20-year-old youth was arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl in north-east Delhi’s Welcome area, the police said on Saturday.

The victim’s father had approached the Children Welfare Committee (CWC) on Thursday, where he disclosed that his daughter was sexually assaulted by a person, the police said.

The CWC approached the police on the same day and on their directions, after legal formalities, a case under the POCSO Act was registered. The police said that the victim was counselled.

The police said the victim was friends with the accused and that they knew each other since the past one year.

The police said the accused, who did not belong to Delhi, assaulted the victim twice. The police, however, did not clarify when the incident happened.

