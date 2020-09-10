Youth arrested for raping four-year-old

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Shahdara’s Mansarovar Park on Wednesday, the police said on Thursday. The accused has been arrested, they said.
A police officer privy to the case said that the PCR received a call on Wednesday afternoon regarding an incident of sexual assault. When the police reached the spot, it was revealed that the neighbour – a 25-year-old daily-wage labourer – had committed the crime, they said.
During probe, the police found that the girl was alone at home when the accused spotted her and raped her. The parents, both labourers, were at work at the time.
A case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and under sections of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered and the accused was arrested. The victim’s medical examination was conducted. Further investigation is under way, the police added.
